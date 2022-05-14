Body found after man went missing from boat off Dorset coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Body found after man went missing from boat off Dorset coast

By Press Association
May 14 2022, 8.27pm
David Haw went missing after apparently falling from a boat in Poole Harbour on the Bank Holiday weekend (Andrew Matthews/PA)
David Haw went missing after apparently falling from a boat in Poole Harbour on the Bank Holiday weekend (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A body has been recovered in the search for a man thought to have fallen from a boat off the Dorset coast almost two weeks ago.

Police said while formal identification is yet to take place, the remains are believed to be those of David Haw.

The 24-year-old, from Sussex, had been missing since police received a report in the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday, May 2, that he had fallen off a rigid inflatable boat (Rib) in Poole Harbour.

On Saturday, Dorset Police said they received a report at 1.37pm that a body had been found in the water in the harbour.

Police said an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, led by Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT), remains ongoing.

A 19-year-old man from Southampton, who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, remains released under investigation.

Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of MCIT, said: “David’s family have been kept fully updated and our thoughts are very much with them and all David’s loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

“We will continue to do all we can to support them.

“I would like to thank everyone who was involved in the searches since David went missing for their efforts.”

Extensive searches had been carried out in the days following the incident, involving the RNLI, HM Coastguard, police, Dorset Search and Rescue and specialist dive teams.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier