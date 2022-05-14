Plane draws ‘make beer not war’ with flight path in skies over Poland By Press Association May 14 2022, 8.37pm The 40-mile-wide ‘make beer not war’ was traced in the skies over Poland (Flightradar24.com/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A light aircraft in Poland has drawn the words “make beer not war” using its flight path. Taking off from the city of Poznan in west-central Poland, the two-seater plane initially turned to the west before beginning to trace the words. Over the course of almost four hours, the aircraft meticulously completed the 40-mile-wide phrase, before landing back in Poznan on Saturday evening. The aircraft, a Tecnam P2008, spent almost four hours in the air tracing the words (Flightradar24.com/PA) The aircraft that carried out the flight is part of the fleet at Smart Aviation, a flight school based in Poznan. The PA news agency has contacted Smart Aviation for comment. 🍺 #MAKEBEERNOTWAR 🍻https://t.co/S0dqsSMJ3V pic.twitter.com/CvRrnRsPHQ— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) May 14, 2022 Thousands of users were active on flightradar24.com to track the flight, which comes at a time of heightened tension across Europe, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Plane carrying 132 people crashes in southern China Passenger plane draws ‘relax’ with flight path near Ukrainian border