Jurgen Klopp hails role of neuroscientists in Liverpool’s penalty shoot-out wins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Jurgen Klopp hails role of neuroscientists in Liverpool’s penalty shoot-out wins

By Press Association
May 14 2022, 9.51pm Updated: May 14 2022, 10.11pm
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lifted the FA Cup (Nick Potts/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lifted the FA Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

Jurgen Klopp has revealed the secret to Liverpool’s penalty shoot-out success as neuroscience.

Liverpool beat Chelsea 6-5 on penalties to lift the FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday, defeating the Blues for the second time this season in a cup final shoot-out.

The Reds toppled Chelsea 11-10 in February’s Carabao Cup final, with Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher rifling home the winning spot-kick in a stunning set of penalties.

Kostas Tsimikas slotted the sudden-death winner this time around as Liverpool completed the set of top titles under Klopp.

And the Reds’ German manager paid tribute to footballing neuroscientists Neuro11 as the secret weapon behind his side’s penalty acumen.

“In the end we all know penalty shoot-out is a lottery, that’s how it is; but we did it again,” said Klopp.

“We work together with the company Neuro11, four guys from Germany.

“They got in contact with us a few years ago. They are neuroscientists and they said ‘we can train penalty shooting’.

“We said ‘really? That sounds interesting, come over’. And so this trophy is for them, just like the Carabao Cup was.”

Liverpool kept their remarkable drive for an unprecedented quadruple alive by powering through the penalty shoot-out after another goalless draw in a domestic final against Chelsea.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk came off with injuries, but both Reds stars appear to have avoided serious problems.

Klopp insisted that the clean sweep of League Cup, FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League remains as much on as off – mainly due to Manchester City’s league dominance.

Pep Guardiola’s City lead Liverpool by three points in the league, but could double that advantage with a win at West Ham on Sunday.

“The quadruple is on if you want but it is off as well because of the situation,” said Klopp.

Kostas Tsimikas
Kostas Tsimikas scored Liverpool’s winning penalty in the shoot-out (Adam Davy/PA)

“But winning both domestic cups is really special. Trent Alexander-Arnold is the youngest player to have won all six major trophies at 23.

“City is in this point three points up and seven goals ahead on goal difference.

“So now if they win tomorrow, with all respect to West Ham, if they win say 4-0, then it’s six points, before we start at Southampton on Tuesday, and 11 goals.

“Then we have to win both our games, they have to lose a game and; it’s silly.

“So let’s just see what happens tomorrow.

“If they lose against West Ham I start thinking. If they don’t, we will judge that and go from there.

“It’s absolutely outstanding that we can even talk about the quadruple. It’s crazy.

“We have no clue at this moment what the line-up will be at Southampton on Tuesday.

“I know that my team knows exactly what I think about them, that’s most important.

“This is again a trophy for the whole club.

“When we came on the bus we could see what it means to the people, then on the pitch you could see what it means to the players.

“That we could make it, is absolutely out of this world, it’s massive.

“All respect to Chelsea, what a team, what a performance.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]