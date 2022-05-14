Players don’t come for me – Guardiola plays down influence in Haaland signing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Players don't come for me – Guardiola plays down influence in Haaland signing

By Press Association
May 14 2022, 10.33pm
Erling Haaland is joining Manchester City next season (David Inderlied/PA)
Erling Haaland is joining Manchester City next season (David Inderlied/PA)

Pep Guardiola denies he was a significant factor in Erling Haaland’s decision to join Manchester City.

The Premier League champions pulled off a coup this week when they announced they had agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund to sign the much-coveted Norwegian striker for next season for £51million.

Offering the opportunity to work with their inspirational manager Guardiola has been cited as one of the reasons why City have been able to beat off rivals such as Real Madrid for his signature.

The Spaniard, however, is keen to play that down, believing the club is now at a level, playing such an exciting brand of football, that it sells itself.

Guardiola claims he is not the reason players want to join City
Guardiola claims he is not the reason players want to join City (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“The players don’t come for me,” said Guardiola, who is closing in on a fourth Premier League title in five seasons. “They come to play in this league for this club.

“The economic issue is so important, but they can visualise the way we play, the team we are, the city, the league, the Champions League. Many things are involved.

“Players come here not for a few months or one year. Sergio (Aguero) came and stayed 10 years, David (Silva) and Vincent (Kompany) the same. Many important players came and stayed a long time.

“How long depends on how happy they are. What are we going to do? Make them feel absolutely happy in terms of the city, the locker room and many things.

“There are many top incredible players that could play here without a doubt, but what we want is a player who can come here and stay for many years and perform every single game as best as possible.”

Haaland, who already has a connection with City through his father and former player Alf-Inge, boasts a prolific goal-scoring record.

His signing ends City’s long search for a specialist centre forward to replace Aguero, but Guardiola insists more than statistics are considered when players are recruited.

He said: “As much as they are good players, they have (to have) good mentality in terms of, ‘I want to win again and again’ – they are not satisfied after winning.

“The demands of the top teams, the big difference in whether players can handle them, is up here (in the head).

“When you do a pass it is guided from the head, not the feet. This is the most important thing to find. Everything is in the head, every action comes from here, the pressure and mentality is here.

“When you arrive here at City right now or other clubs around the world, the standards are so high you adapt or you cannot be here.”

Aymeric Laporte is a fitness doubt for City at West Ham
Aymeric Laporte is a fitness doubt for City at West Ham (Mike Egerton/PA)

Guardiola’s side travel to West Ham on Sunday looking to put one hand on the Premier League trophy. Victory would leave them needing just one point from their final fixture to retain the crown.

Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho, starting centre-backs at Wolves in midweek, both face fitness tests.

