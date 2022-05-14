Former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds dies in car crash aged 46

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds dies in car crash aged 46

By Press Association
May 15 2022, 12.51am
Andrew Symonds has died in a car crash aged 46 (Gareth Copley/PA)
Andrew Symonds has died in a car crash aged 46 (Gareth Copley/PA)

Former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds has died in a car crash aged 46, Cricket Australia has announced.

The news broke overnight, with police confirming an investigation into the accident while former team-mates and opponents including Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan paid tribute.

A Queensland Police statement read: “Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Hervey Range, around 50 kilometres from Townsville, that’s taken the life of a 46-year-old man.

“Early information indicates, shortly after 11pm the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled.

“Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries.

“The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.”

Symonds, affectionately known as “Roy”, played 26 Tests and 212 limited-overs internationals for his country and was noted especially for his ferocious hitting in the middle order.

Former wicketkeeper Gilchrist tweeted crying and heartbreak emojis followed by the simple message: “This really hurts. #roy #rip”

Ex-England captain Vaughan wrote: “Simmo .. This doesn’t feel real .. #RIP”

