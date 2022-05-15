Cricket world reacts to tragic death of ex-Australia player Andrew Symonds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cricket world reacts to tragic death of ex-Australia player Andrew Symonds

By Press Association
May 15 2022, 2.43am
Australia’s Andrew Symonds was killed in a car-crash in north Queensland on Saturday night (Martin Rickett/PA)
Mark Taylor, Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan have led tributes for former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds after the 46-year-old was killed in a car-crash overnight.

Former Test batsman and Cricket Australia (CA) director Taylor called it “another tragic day for cricket”, as it followed the deaths earlier this year of Rod Marsh and Shane Warne.

“I actually can’t quite believe it, to be honest,” he told the Nine Network’s Wide World of Sports on Sunday.

Former Australia player Andrew Symonds, shown playing for Lancashire, has died (Martin Rickett/PA)

Speaking of Symonds’ legacy as a cricketer, Taylor said he was an “entertainer with the bat” and an “imposing guy” on the field.

“He just wanted to entertain… He wanted to go out there and have fun… That’s the way he lived his life,” he added.

Symonds, affectionately known as “Roy”, played 26 Tests and 212 limited-overs internationals for his country and was noted especially for his ferocious hitting in the middle order.

Gilchrist reacted with similar shock and sadness, tweeting a number of crying and heartbreak emojis followed by “This really hurts”. In a subsequent tweet, he wrote: “Think of your most loyal, fun, loving friend who would do anything for you. That’s Roy.”

Former England Test captain Vaughan simply tweeted: “Simmo .. This doesn’t feel real… #RIP” with a love-heart emoji.

CA confirmed the news on Sunday morning.

In a statement, CA chair Lachlan Henderson said Australian cricket had “lost another of its very best”.

“Andrew was a generational talent who was instrumental in Australia’s success at World Cups and as part of Queensland’s rich cricket history.”

“He was a cult figure to many who was treasured by his fans and friends,” he added.

“On behalf of Australian cricket our deepest sympathies are with Andrew’s family, team-mates, and friends.”

CA chief executive Nick Hockley called Symonds a “prodigious talent from an early age in Queensland with his clean ball-striking ability, shrewd spin bowling and brilliant fielding”.

News of the Symonds’ death broke overnight, with police confirming an investigation into the accident which occurred in north Queensland, some 31 miles north of Townsville.

In a statement, Queensland Police said: “Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Hervey Range, around 50 kilometres from Townsville, that’s taken the life of a 46-year-old man.

“Early information indicates, shortly after 11pm the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled.

“Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries.”

