What the papers say – May 15

The cost-of-living crisis, a reported clash between Cabinet and the Bank of England and the state of England’s schools are featured on today’s front pages.

The Chancellor is “ready to help” with the cost-of-living crisis, according to the Sunday Express.

Sunday Express: Rishi: ‘Ready to help’ on cost of living crisis #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/m9HuQJSeBB — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) May 14, 2022

The Independent reports the Prime Minister has fallen £240million short on the Government’s net zero strategy.

Cabinet has launched an “unprecedented attack” on the Bank of England, according to The Sunday Telegraph.

🗞️ The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'Ministers turn on Bank of England'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/hrmmB35lu1 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 14, 2022

The Observer says officials have warned Downing Street about “crumbling schools”.

The Observer: Our crumbling schools ‘a risk to life’, officials warn No 10 #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/VssiCtHChV — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) May 14, 2022

Jeremy Hunt has told The Sunday Times that the “rogue” NHS requires major surgery.

The Sunday Times: Hunt: ‘Rogue’ NHS requires major surgery #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/uoqNvnHEx4 — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) May 14, 2022

The Mail on Sunday says Liverpool fans booed the Duke of Cambridge at the FA Cup final.

The Mail on Sunday: Anger as Liverpool cup final fans boo William #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/uphNemLgaa — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) May 14, 2022

Sunday People leads on an exclusive report that the wife of serial killer Levi Bellfield “has been brainwashed”.

Sunday People: Bride of Bellfield has been brainwashed #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/mr0Nt8fbwL — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) May 14, 2022

The Sunday Mirror says ex-EastEnders star Katie Jarvis racially abused a woman interviewed by the paper.

And the Daily Star leads on an interview with a man who says he has been abducted by aliens 60 times.

Sunday's front page: Is this man the unluckiest earthling in the galaxy?👽#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/CgnmC6Nn7u pic.twitter.com/UvcWO7npyT — Daily Star (@dailystar) May 14, 2022