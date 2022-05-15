North Korea reports 15 more suspected Covid-19 deaths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North Korea reports 15 more suspected Covid-19 deaths

By Press Association
May 15 2022, 6.17am Updated: May 15 2022, 7.13am
North Korea has confirmed 15 more deaths and hundreds of thousands of additional patients with fevers as it mobilises more than a million health and other workers to try to suppress the country’s first Covid-19 outbreak (Ahn Young-joon/AP)
North Korea has confirmed 15 more deaths and hundreds of thousands of additional patients with fevers as it mobilises more than a million health and other workers to try to suppress the country’s first Covid-19 outbreak.

After maintaining a widely disputed claim to be coronavirus-free for more than two years, North Korea announced on Thursday that it had found its first Covid-19 patients since the pandemic began.

It has said a fever has spread across the country “explosively” since late April but has not disclosed exactly how many Covid cases it has found. Some experts say North Korea lacks the diagnostic kits needed to test a large number of suspected infections.

A teacher takes the body temperature of a schoolgirl to help curb the spread of the coronavirus before entering Kim Song Ju Primary School in Central District in Pyongyang, North Korea, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021
North Korea has spent two-and-a-half years claiming its superior socialist system was protecting its 26 million people from Covid (Cha Song Ho/AP)

The additional deaths reported on Sunday took the country’s reported fever-related fatalities to 42. The official Korean Central News Agency also reported that another 296,180 people with fevers had been tallied, taking the reported total to 820,620.

The outbreak has triggered concern about a humanitarian crisis in North Korea because most of the country’s 26 million people are believed to be unvaccinated against coronavirus and its public health care system has been in shambles for decades.

Some experts say North Korea might suffer huge fatalities if it does not immediately receive outside shipments of vaccines, medicines and other medical supplies.

Analyst Cheong Seong-Chang, at South Korea’s Sejong Institute, said: “Without Covid-19 test kits, North Korea is resorting to body temperature checks to guess at infections.

“But with such a very inferior and inaccurate method of examination, it’s impossible to find asymptomatic virus carriers and control viral surges.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting on anti-virus strategies in Pyongyang on Saturday
North Korea previously rebuffed millions of doses of vaccines (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

“As North Korea’s (suspected) Covid-19 infections are explosively increasing, its death toll is expected to continue to rise.”

Since Thursday, North Korea has imposed a nationwide lockdown to fight the virus. That could further strain the country’s fragile economy, which has suffered in recent years due to sharply reduced external trade caused by pandemic-related border shutdowns, punishing UN economic sanctions over its nuclear programme and its own mismanagement, observers say.

South Korea and China have offered to send vaccines, medical supplies and other aid shipments to North Korea, but Pyongyang has not publicly responded.

North Korea previously rebuffed millions of doses of vaccines offered by the UN-backed Covax distribution programme amid speculation it was concerned about possible side-effects of vaccines or international monitoring requirements attached to the jabs.

