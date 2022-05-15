Toni Rudiger frustrated after missing out on final Chelsea trophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Toni Rudiger frustrated after missing out on final Chelsea trophy

By Press Association
May 15 2022, 9.01am
Toni Rudiger missed out on a final Chelsea medal (Nick Potts/PA)
Toni Rudiger is gutted to be leaving Chelsea without one last winner’s medal after Liverpool made Thomas Tuchel’s side pay on penalties in another cup final.

Having lost February’s Carabao Cup showpiece to Jurgen Klopp’s Reds on spot-kicks following an engaging, scoreless battle, history repeated itself as the sides met back at Wembley vying for FA Cup glory.

Neither side could find the breakthrough across 120 minutes, with Alisson Becker denying Mason Mount before Kostas Tsimikas fired home to seal Liverpool a 6-5 sudden-death shoot-out triumph.

It was Chelsea’s third FA Cup final loss in as many years and compounded February’s Carabao Cup frustrations for Rudiger.

“I think it was a good game like the Carabao Cup final,” the centre-back said.

“We had chances, they had chances. But at the end of the day we know that penalties are always a lottery. We lost. At the end of the day it’s about winning.

“It’s about today, it’s not about next season. The game was about today and it was there to take and, yeah, unfortunately we didn’t.”

Asked what the difference is between being lucky and unlucky, Rudiger said: “It’s always difficult to say whether we are lucky or unlucky.

Toni Rudiger celebrates with the Europa League trophy
Toni Rudiger has won five major trophies with Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

“Personally for myself it’s the third time (I have lost a final) so you can’t always say unlucky, unlucky, unlucky.”

Rudiger was part of Chelsea’s triumphant FA Cup side in 2018, then went on to taste glory in the Europa League and Champions League.

There were also wins in this season’s UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup, yet this was not the ending he dreamed of as he prepares to join Real Madrid in the summer.

“It’s been five years as normal with ups and downs, but with a lot of positive things,” the Germany international said.

“That’s why I’m even more frustrated because I wanted to have a different ending.

“At the end of the day it’s not only about one side, it’s both sides – Chelsea have been great to me, I have been great to Chelsea.

“As always, I am very, very thankful, me, my family. I became a man here. My kids were born here and everything. London and especially Chelsea will always be special to me.”

Roman Abramovich
Rudiger insisted Roman Abramovich’s exit under UK Government sanctions has not influenced his own departure (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Rudiger has been a key cog in Tuchel’s backline and will now leave on a free transfer at the end of the campaign.

The uncertainty brought by Roman Abramovich’s exit has made things complicated for Chelsea in recent months, but the 29-year-old says that did not impact his exit.

“I don’t want to go too deep in things,” he added. “There was a chance (of staying) but sanctions is not the problem.”

