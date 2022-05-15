Tennis stars Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils expecting baby girl in October

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tennis stars Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils expecting baby girl in October

By Press Association
May 15 2022, 11.41am
Elina Svitolina is expecting her first child in October (Jonathan Nackstrand/AELTC Pool)
Elina Svitolina is expecting her first child in October (Jonathan Nackstrand/AELTC Pool)

Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils have announced they are expecting a baby girl.

Svitolina, currently ranked 27 but a fixture in the top 10 for most of the last decade, has not played a match since suffering defeat by Heather Watson at the Miami Open in March.

The 27-year-old Ukrainian has been one of the most outspoken voices regarding tennis’ reaction to the invasion of her home country by Russia and said following Miami that she would be taking a break after a difficult couple of months emotionally and physically.

Svitolina and Monfils posted the same message on Twitter on Sunday, writing: “With a heart full of love and happiness, we are delighted to announce that we are expecting a baby girl in October.”

Tennis’ most high-profile couple were married last July having first gone public with their relationship in 2019.

Svitolina, who has reached two grand slam semi-finals and six quarter-finals, becomes the latest leading player to step away from the sport mid-career to start a family, following in the footsteps of Victoria Azarenka and Serena Williams.

