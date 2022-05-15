Jadon Sancho keen to ‘start again fresh’ under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jadon Sancho keen to ‘start again fresh’ under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United

By Press Association
May 15 2022, 12.55pm Updated: May 15 2022, 1.05pm
Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is looking forward to the future (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is looking forward to making a fresh start at Old Trafford when new boss Erik ten Hag takes over.

The 22-year-old signed from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021 but has not made the impact many fans thought he would after scoring just five goals and making three assists compared to his 36 goal involvements in Germany last season.

Ten Hag will take the reins at Old Trafford at the end of this campaign and the Dutchman has enjoyed a successful career so far by leading Ajax to three league titles, two Dutch Cups and a semi-final appearance in the Champions League, which saw them knocked out by Tottenham in May 2019.

More recently, Sancho has been out of action for the Red Devils with tonsillitis, which could potentially bring his season to a premature end.

He told Premier League Productions: “To start again fresh, with a new manager coming in, we’re looking forward to seeing what his ideas and plans for the team are.

“You only have to think positively. My career is only getting started and, hopefully, it will take off soon.

Jadon Sancho celebrates scoring in the Manchester derby
Jadon Sancho celebrates scoring in the Manchester derby (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sancho admitted this campaign has been a rather difficult one to endure as United will go without a trophy for the fifth consecutive year.

He added: “This has been a difficult season, especially being a Manchester United player, with what the club has achieved over the years.

“United is known for winning trophies and being up there with the best. This season has been a difficult one for all of us, but I think we still have to show belief again.”

