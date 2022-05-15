Super blood moon set to delight skygazers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Super blood moon set to delight skygazers

By Press Association
May 15 2022, 6.37pm
The UK’s only total lunar eclipse of the year is taking place before dawn on Monday (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The UK's only total lunar eclipse of the year is taking place before dawn on Monday (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Skygazers in the UK are set to be treated to a dramatic super blood moon in the early hours of Monday.

In this year’s only full lunar eclipse, the moon will turn a deep coppery red as it drifts into the shadow of the Earth.

The Earth’s atmosphere then bends light from the sun and bathes the moon in a red hue.

The moon will start to enter the Earth’s shadow just after 2.30am, and will start to darken considerably about an hour later, appearing as if it is becoming a waning crescent.

The best viewing time is between 4.29am and 5.06am, when the moon will be completely eclipsed, according to the Royal Museums Greenwich website.

Astronomy enthusiasts should find a high vantage point as the celestial event will be in its “greatest” stages when the moon is low in the south west of the sky, said Tom Kerss, an astronomer from the Royal Observatory Greenwich.

Photographers should use the longest lens possible to take pictures that show details of the lunar surface, he said.

The eclipse is coinciding with a super moon, when the satellite is at its closest to the Earth during its orbit, making it appear larger and brighter than usual.

The blood moon is the first of its kind for two years.

With the last one, in January 2019, obscured by cloud in many parts of the UK, astronomers are hoping for clear skies this year.

