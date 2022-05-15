HM inspector warns forces: ‘You are not the thought police’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

HM inspector warns forces: ‘You are not the thought police’

By Press Association
May 15 2022, 11.45pm
Police officers on patrol (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Police officers on patrol (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Police forces are not “the thought police” and should focus on dealing with actual offences and keeping the public safe, the new HM chief inspector of constabulary has said.

Andy Cooke, who took over last month, said chief constables should avoid “politics with a small ‘p’” and remember there is a clear distinction between what is and is not a crime.

“We’re not the thought police, we follow legislation and we follow the law, simple as that,” he told The Times.

“Policing is busy enough dealing with the serious offences that are going on, busy enough trying to keep people safe.”

His comments come amid reports that some forces are treating reports of issues such as misogyny and transphobia as hate crimes.

Judges have expressed concern that the recording of non-crime hate incidents – which can remain on police records – risks interfering with people’s freedom of expression.

In such cases, Mr Cooke said the law was clear that the point at which police should intervene was when such thoughts are translated into actions.

“I do think it’s important that the prioritisation that we give is to those most at risk, and that policing stays away from the politics with a small ‘p’, and the different thoughts that people have,” he said.

“Those thoughts, unless they become actions, aren’t an offence. The law is quite clear in relation to what is an offence and what isn’t an offence.”

Mr Cooke said the public wanted to know that when crimes were being committed, the police would take action however serious the offence.

“Policing needs to ensure the public can have confidence that the police will take action against criminality, whatever level that is,” he said.

“Obviously the serious criminality needs to be addressed. But right through neighbourhood crimes, burglaries and car theft as well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier