Man arrested on suspicion of murder following death at house in Tuebrook

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Man arrested on suspicion of murder following death at house in Tuebrook

By Press Association
May 16 2022, 12.13am
A 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was allegedly fatally assaulted in Tuebrook, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
A 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was allegedly fatally assaulted in Tuebrook, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

A 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was allegedly fatally assaulted in Tuebrook, Liverpool.

Merseyside Police were called to a disturbance inside a house on Newsham Drive just after 6.50pm.

Emergency services attended but despite the efforts of paramedics a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The force said in a statement an investigation has been launched and officers remain at the house while extensive CCTV, house-to-house and forensic enquiries are carried out.

Detective Inspector Catherine Cox said: “Our thoughts first and foremost are with the victim’s family this evening.

“His death will of course have come as huge shock to them, as well as the wider Tuebrook community.

“We are in the extremely early stages of this investigation and our officers are working to establish exactly what happened.

“While we have already made an arrest, our enquiries continue and we would appeal to anyone with any information to please come forward so that those responsible can be brought to justice.

“If you were in the area of Newsham Drive at around 6.50pm this evening and witnessed anything or anyone suspicious, then please get in touch. All information you hold could be vital to our enquiries.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook or call 101 with reference 991 of 15 May.

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111, or their online form at

https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously

.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier