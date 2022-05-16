Three arrested over stabbing death of 30-year-old man in north London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Three arrested over stabbing death of 30-year-old man in north London

By Press Association
May 16 2022, 2.37am
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of a 30-year-old man in north London (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of a 30-year-old man in north London (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of a 30-year-old man in north London.

Two men – aged 33 and 25 – and a woman – aged 24 – were arrested on Saturday.

The men remain in custody while the woman has been bailed to a date in mid-June, Barnet Police said.

Investigators have also named the victim as Olsi Kuka.

Mr Kuka was found with stab wounds in a flat off High Road in Barnet, north London, shortly before 3am on Wednesday.

Police had been called by paramedics after receiving reports of an injured man at the address.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, Mr Kuka was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, officers said.

Police officers are in contact with the victim’s family and providing them with support.

A 35-year-old man was initially arrested in relation to the incident but was later released with no further action.

Officers continue to appeal for anyone with information about the alleged murder to come forward by calling 101 with the reference 655/11MAY or by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier