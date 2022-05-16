Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker ‘legally wed at Santa Barbara courthouse’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker ‘legally wed at Santa Barbara courthouse’

By Press Association
May 16 2022, 4.05am
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have reportedly legally tied the knot at a small ceremony in Santa Barbara, California (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have reportedly legally tied the knot at a small ceremony in Santa Barbara, California.

It comes a month and a half after the couple’s “practice” wedding in Las Vegas.

Photos and video published by TMZ and People showed Kardashian, 43, and Barker, 46, outside “a courthouse in Anacapa”.

The reality TV star wore a traditional white veil and a short white dress with a love-heart decoration near the bust. Barker, meanwhile, wore a black suit.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles in March (Doug Peters/PA)

Video shared by TMZ and other media outlets showed the couple in a black convertible with the customary “just married” sign tied to the back grill – as well as tins which trailed behind the vehicle.

According to TMZ, the small ceremony was attended by Kardashian’s grandmother and Barker’s father. The entertainment site also reported that the reality star and Blink-182 drummer will have a larger wedding ceremony in Italy in the “near future”.

Reports of the legally-binding wedding come after the couple’s earlier ceremony at the One Love Chapel in Nevada by an Elvis impersonator in early April following the Grammys.