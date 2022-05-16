Suspected gunman tied up by parishioners after fatal shooting at US church

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Suspected gunman tied up by parishioners after fatal shooting at US church

By Press Association
May 16 2022, 4.33am Updated: May 16 2022, 6.53am
A man opened fire at a southern California church on Sunday, killing one person and injuring several others before being stopped and tied-up by parishioners in what an official called an act of ‘exceptional heroism and bravery’ (Damian Dovarganes/AP)
A man opened fire at a southern California church on Sunday, killing one person and injuring several others before being stopped and tied up by parishioners in what an official called an act of "exceptional heroism and bravery" (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

A man opened fire at a southern California church on Sunday, killing one person and injuring several others before being stopped and tied up by parishioners in what an official called an act of “exceptional heroism and bravery”.

Four people were critically wounded by gunfire at Geneva Presbyterian Church in the city of Laguna Woods, 50 miles south east of Los Angeles, Orange County Sheriff’s Department officials said. A sixth person had minor injuries but was not struck by bullets.

The suspect in the shooting, an Asian man in his 60s, was in custody and deputies recovered two handguns at the scene, undersheriff Jeff Hallock said.

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies check the identification of a person trying to gain access to a parking lot by Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods
The suspect, not shown, in the incident is being held by police (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known but investigators did not believe the gunman lives in the community, he said.

The majority of those inside the church at the time were believed to be of Taiwanese descent, said Carrie Braun, a sheriff’s spokesperson.

Between 30 and 40 members of the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church were gathered for lunch after a morning church service at Geneva when gunfire erupted shortly before 1.30pm (9.30pm), officials said. When deputies arrived, parishioners had the gunman tied-up and in custody.

Crime scene tape is stretched across an area at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods
All of the victims of the attack were Asian Americans, authorities said (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

“That group of churchgoers displayed what we believe is exceptional heroism and bravery in intervening to stop the suspect. They undoubtedly prevented additional injuries and fatalities,” Mr Hallock said.

“I think it’s safe to say that had people not intervened, it could have been much worse.”

All the victims were Asian American adults and the youngest of the victims is 66-years-old, Ms Braun said.

The investigation was in its early stages, Mr Hallock said. He said the many unanswered questions include whether the assailant attended the church service, if he was known to church members and how many shots were fired.

