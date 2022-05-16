William arrives in UAE to offer Queen’s condolences after ruler’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

William arrives in UAE to offer Queen’s condolences after ruler’s death

By Press Association
May 16 2022, 9.53am
The Duke of Cambridge has delivered condolences on behalf of the Queen and the royal family on the death of the UAE’s ruler Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Duke of Cambridge has delivered condolences on behalf of the Queen and the royal family on the death of the UAE’s ruler Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Duke of Cambridge has travelled to the United Arab Emirates to deliver condolences on behalf of the Queen and the royal family on the death of the country’s ruler Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The duke paid his respects during a meeting with the federation’s new president and ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday.

William’s visit to the oil-rich emirate comes as presidents and prime ministers descend on the UAE from around the world.

The State Visit of UAE President – Day One
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh with Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan during his state visit in 2013 (Oli Scarff/PA)

The duke flew in overnight to carry out the duties on behalf of the Queen – a sign of William’s increasing responsibilities.

Sheikh Khalifa died on Friday at the age of 73 after years presiding over the country’s rapid transformation into a global business hub and regional power centre.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also travelled to the UAE on Sunday to offer condolences, along with other leaders including Israel’s president after the two countries opened formal relations in 2020.

As crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed has served as the nation’s de facto leader since Sheikh Khalifa suffered a stroke in 2014.

He has helped turn the UAE — which has a population of 10 million — into an influential state.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier