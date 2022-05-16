Jurors consider verdicts after dead woman, 26, ‘found bound and gagged’ in lake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jurors consider verdicts after dead woman, 26, ‘found bound and gagged’ in lake

By Press Association
May 16 2022, 10.45am
Shani Warren, whose body was discovered bound and gagged in a Buckinghamshire lake more than three decades ago (Thames Valley Police/PA)
A jury has retired to consider its verdicts in the case of a rapist accused of murdering a woman found bound and gagged in a lake 35 years ago.

Donald Robertson was charged last year after a police cold-case team found new DNA evidence allegedly linking him to the death of Shani Warren in April 1987.

The body of 26-year-old Ms Warren, who lived in Stoke Poges in Buckinghamshire, was found in Taplow Lake on the Easter weekend that year.

Robertson, 66, is in prison and has not attended his trial at Reading Crown Court.

Jurors began their deliberations on Monday morning after being told by Mr Justice Wall, presiding over the trial, that there was “no pressure of time” under which to reach their verdicts.

Robertson denies the false imprisonment, indecent assault and murder of Ms Warren between April 16 and 19 1987 – her wrists having been tied with a car jump lead and ankles bound by a tow rope.

He also denies the kidnap and rape of a 16-year-old girl, who cannot be identified, on July 16 1981.

Robertson’s trial heard he has convictions for raping two girls aged 14 and 17 in separate incidents in August 1981 and June 1987 respectively, as well as a conviction for burglary with intent to commit rape and kidnap of a woman in an incident in April 1990.

Prosecutors said new DNA evidence which came to light decades on from the attacks is the “cornerstone” of the case against Robertson.

The jury has been told DNA traces found on the underwear of both victims as well as on a mouth gag used on Ms Warren are a match for Robertson.

Robertson did not give evidence in his defence, but his lawyer warned the jury against convicting him on the basis of his other crimes.

Defending, Michael Ivers QC questioned the reliability of the DNA evidence, and argued that the prosecution case in relation to the death of Ms Warren “could have been made bluntly” against a lorry driver who has convictions for offences including kidnap, rape, robbery and attempted murder between 1982 and 1995.

The man was treated as a suspect during a police reinvestigation into Ms Warren’s death, and a file passed to the Crown Prosecution Service, but he was not charged.

