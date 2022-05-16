Man denies assaulting Sir Iain Duncan Smith by putting traffic cone on his head

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man denies assaulting Sir Iain Duncan Smith by putting traffic cone on his head

By Press Association
May 16 2022, 12.05pm
Sir Ian Duncan Smith was allegedly the victim of an assault (James Manning/PA)
A man has denied assaulting Sir Iain Duncan Smith by putting a traffic cone on the former Tory party leader’s head.

Elliot Bovill, 31, is said to have attacked the 68-year-old during the Conservative Party conference in Manchester on October 4 last year.

Prosecutor Sudara Weerasena told Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday that Sir Iain had been followed by protesters after he left his hotel with his wife Betsy and a friend.

“Mr Bovill approaches Sir Iain Duncan Smith and he has a traffic cone, which he places on Sir Iain Duncan Smith’s head and then he runs off,” she said, outlining the allegation.

Uyghur protest
Bovill, from Manchester, appeared in the dock, where he pleaded not guilty to a single count of assault by beating.

He faces a two-day trial alongside Radical Haslam, 28, from Manchester, and Ruth Wood, 50, from Cambridge, who both denied using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause Sir Iain harassment, alarm or distress.

Wood was said to have been banging a drum as she allegedly called the former work and pensions secretary “Tory scum” and told him: “Get out of Manchester, you’re not welcome.”

The court heard Haslam was carrying a board reading, “Not fit to govern”, and said to Sir Iain: “You should be ashamed of yourself.”

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring said Sir Iain, who led the Tory Party between 2001 and 2003, would likely be required to give evidence at the trial, which will be held in Manchester.

He granted all three defendants unconditional bail and told them they are not required to attend the next hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, where a trial date will be fixed.

Following the incident last year, Sir Iain told The Spectator magazine he was struck on the back of the head with a traffic cone as he headed to a fringe event, while a friend said he escaped without injury.

