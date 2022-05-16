Bank branch of Northern line reopens after ‘vital’ work to ease Tube congestion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bank branch of Northern line reopens after ‘vital’ work to ease Tube congestion

By Press Association
May 16 2022, 12.21pm
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan as he reopened the Bank branch of the Northern line
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan as he reopened the Bank branch of the Northern line (Aaron Chown/PA)

A key London Underground section has been reopened following a 17-week closure for major improvement work.

Services resumed on the Bank branch of the Northern line on Monday after what London mayor Sadiq Khan described as “vital” work to ease congestion.

The closure enabled 550 construction staff to complete a new Tube train tunnel and passenger concourse at Bank station in the capital’s financial district.

A new, wider southbound platform was also opened as part of work to boost the station’s capacity by 40%.

Once the project is completed later this year, the station will have step-free access to the Northern line, improved access to the Docklands Light Railway, two new moving walkways, 12 new escalators and two new lifts.

There will also be more direct routes within the station and a new entrance on Cannon Street.

Northern line Bank branch
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan reopens the Bank branch of the Northern line (Aaron Chown/PA)

The resumption of full Northern line services comes a week before the Elizabeth line opens following the completion of the Crossrail project.

On a visit to Bank station, Mr Khan said: “Today marks the first in a series of transport milestones for our city.

“The Northern line has fully reopened to customers, on schedule and to budget, after the successful completion of the latest phase of vital upgrade works at Bank station.

“Bank station is at the heart of the city and these improvements are the first step towards a modern, accessible, easy to navigate station fit for the 21st century.”

He added: “This is one of the most complicated underground stations in the world and it’s really good to see the improvements because of our investment.”

Stuart Harvey, chief capital officer at Transport for London, said: “The old layout was very constrained, leading to frequent congestion, but Northern line customers will now be able to make their journeys much more quickly and easily.

“I’d like to thank our customers for their patience while the Bank branch of the Northern line was closed, which was essential in enabling us to complete this work.”

