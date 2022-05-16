Three-year-old killed in attack ‘was outside with a number of dogs’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Three-year-old killed in attack ‘was outside with a number of dogs’

By Press Association
May 16 2022, 4.13pm
Police at a building in Milnrow, Rochdale (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police at a building in Milnrow, Rochdale (Peter Byrne/PA)

A three-year-old boy suspected of being killed in a dog attack was outdoors with a “number” of dogs, police said as they referred themselves to independent watchdogs over the incident.

Ambulance and police were called about 1.15pm on Sunday after reports a child had been injured at the property at Carr Farm, on Carr Lane, in Milnrow, Rochdale.

The youngster was taken by ambulance to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Milnrow dog attack
Police in Milnrow, Rochdale (Peter Byrne/PA)

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it is investigating the incident and “previous incidents involving dogs” at the same address.

Police said inquiries have established that the boy was outdoors with a number of dogs prior to being found with serious injuries.

Several dogs have been seized and one destroyed.

GMP Assistant Chief Constable Scott Green said: “Our thoughts, of course, remain with the loved ones of the young boy who so sadly died following yesterday’s incident.

“Specially trained officers have been deployed to support them.

“A thorough investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and review other incidents of note.

“Due to previous contact, GMP’s Professional Standards Branch is making a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

“It goes without saying that this news will have had an impact on the community.

“I can reassure members of the public that any criminal offences identified by our enquiries in relation to this incident will be dealt with accordingly by ourselves and our criminal justice partners.

“We are aware of speculation on social media and ask that members of the public and the media refrain from engaging in speculation at this time until our investigation is complete and any subsequent criminal proceedings have concluded.”

Police were carrying out their investigation at the property today, with the area cordoned off and officers standing guard at the entrance.

Signs have been put up at the farm entrance, saying: “Dogs are loose. Do not leave your vehicle. Beep or call…” and gives a telephone number.

Another sign says: “Warning. Beware of the dogs. They bite.”

