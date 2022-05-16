Jurgen Klopp defends Liverpool fans’ booing of national anthem at FA Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jurgen Klopp defends Liverpool fans’ booing of national anthem at FA Cup final

By Press Association
May 16 2022, 5.13pm
Some Liverpool fans booed the national anthem at the FA Cup final (Adam Davy/PA)
Some Liverpool fans booed the national anthem at the FA Cup final (Adam Davy/PA)

Jurgen Klopp claimed Liverpool fans would not have booed the national anthem or the Duke of Cambridge at the FA Cup final “if there was not a reason”.

Some Reds supporters controversially jeered as ‘God Save The Queen’ was sung and as William, the president of the Football Association, was presented to players prior to Saturday’s showpiece against Chelsea at Wembley.

There was also booing from Liverpool fans as ‘Abide With Me’, the cup final’s traditional hymn, was sung.

Liverpool boss Klopp, who was greeted by the Duke of Cambridge after match, has not condemned the booing
Liverpool boss Klopp, who was greeted by the Duke of Cambridge after match, has not condemned the booing (Nick Potts/PA)

Liverpool manager Klopp admitted he did not enjoy the booing but did not condemn it when asked for his thoughts at a press conference on Monday.

The German said: “Of course I have thoughts, but I think in these situations it’s always best to ask the question, ‘Why does it happen?

“I know our people that well that they wouldn’t do it if there was no reason for it. I’ve not been here long enough to understand the reason for it – it’s for sure something historical – and that’s probably questions you can answer much better than I could ever.

“The majority of our supporters are wonderful people, really smart. They understand, go through lows, go through highs, suffer together.

“They wouldn’t do it if there was not a reason. That’s what I know. It’s not something I enjoyed but that’s (my) answer.”

The booing has been condemned by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Asked whether the Prime Minister thought there was ever a reason to boo the national anthem, his official spokesman said: “No. Obviously the events over the weekend, it was a great shame that as we were marking 150 years of the FA Cup, an event that brings people together, that a small minority chose to act in that way.”

Liverpool won the cup on penalties after the match ended goalless after extra-time.

