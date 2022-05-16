Elisabeth Borne appointed France’s new prime minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elisabeth Borne appointed France’s new prime minister

By Press Association
May 16 2022, 5.40pm
Elisabeth Borne (Christophe Ena/AP)
Elisabeth Borne (Christophe Ena/AP)

Elisabeth Borne has been appointed as France’s new prime minister, becoming the second woman to hold the post in the country.

Ms Borne, 61, succeeds Jean Castex, whose resignation was expected after President Emmanuel Macron’s re-election last month.

Mr Macron and Ms Borne are expected to appoint the full government in the coming days.

Ms Borne is the second woman to hold the position after Edith Cresson, who was prime minister in 1991-1992 under Socialist president Francois Mitterrand.

Jean Castex
Jean Castex (Francois Mori/AP)

She had served as labour minister in Mr Macron’s previous government since 2020.

Before that, she was transport minister and then minister of ecological transition, also under Mr Macron.

Mr Castex came to the Elysee presidential palace on Monday to formally offer his resignation, which the president “accepted”, the Elysee said in a statement.

In France, it is common for presidents to have more than one prime minister during their terms.

The new prime minister’s first mission will be to make sure that Mr Macron’s centrist party and its allies do well in France’s parliamentary election in June.

The vote, scheduled for two rounds, will determine which group holds the majority of seats at the National Assembly, which has the final say over the Senate in France’s law-making process.

Mr Macron also promised a Bill addressing the rising cost of living in France, where food and energy prices are surging.

It will be prepared by his new government and is expected to be presented just after the parliamentary election.

French President Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron (Michel Euler/AP)

If Mr Macron’s party wins a majority in the assembly, the prime minister will then need to ensure that pension changes promised by the president are put into law, including raising the minimum retirement age from 62 to 65.

The proposed changes have been criticised by workers, unions and left-wing voters.

Mr Macron also promised that the new prime minister would be directly in charge of “green planning”, seeking to accelerate France’s implementation of climate-related policies.

He vowed to go “twice as fast” in his second term to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

