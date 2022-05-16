RSPCA issues warning after four fox cubs get stuck in old car wheels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
RSPCA issues warning after four fox cubs get stuck in old car wheels

By Press Association
May 16 2022, 8.59pm
One fox got stuck in Haringey, north London. (PA/RSPCA)
The RSPCA has issued a warning after four fox cubs got stuck in old car wheels in the space of a month.

The animal welfare charity is urging people to store their old wheels carefully and check them regularly.

Foxes stick their heads through the holes in the middle of wheels when they are looking for food – but their ears stop them reversing out, the RSPCA said.

It comes after the four separate incidents in different areas of the country over the last few weeks.

A fox found in a car repair garage in Bethnal Green (PA/RSPCA)

Rodney Kenny, an RSPCA animal welfare officer, rescued a fox from a car wheel in Orpington on April 22.

Nick Jonas, another animal rescue officer, was called out to an incident in a garden in Newham, east London on May 5.

Mr Jonas was also then called out to another incident where a cub was stuck in a wheel in a car repair garage in Bethnal Green, also east London, on May 10.

A fox in Haringey after it was rescued from a wheel (PA/RSCPA)

He said both foxes were taken to the South Essex Wildlife Hospital to be rehabilitated before they can be released back into the wild.

Elsewhere, animal welfare officer Lee Rickets, worked with the London Fire Brigade to free another fourth cub in Haringey.

Mr Jonas said: “Young foxes are incredibly curious and we quite often get called out to deal with ones that have got themselves in a pickle.

The team freeing the cub in Haringey (RSPCA/PA)

“But in my experience, it’s quite unusual to get four ‘head stuck in wheel’ incidents in just one month. 

“They put their heads through the middle hole of a wheel, maybe searching for food, but then find to their dismay that their ears stop them from reversing out.” 

“In situations like this, there’s no time to spare.

“They may have been trapped for several days without food or water, so need to be freed as soon as possible.  

“There’s a bit of a knack to freeing fox cubs when they get their heads caught, as it’s their ears that are the problem.

“With both the recent incidents I attended, I found that gently easing the little foxes’ ears one-by-one back through the hole made it easy to free the animals.”

“We’re asking the public to be extra vigilant if they keep wheels on their premises. Please store these items carefully and check them regularly, just in case another fox cub traps itself.”

The RSPCA said if anyone finds a wild animal, they are warned not to try and free it.

“Wild animals can scratch, kick and bite when frightened, particularly if they are injured so you could risk hurting yourself and the animal,” the charity said.

“Many animals that become trapped or tangled can be more seriously hurt than you think, so it is best that they are examined properly to see if they need treatment.”

To report concerns about an animal, contact the RSPCA’s emergency line on 0300 1234 999.

