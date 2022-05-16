Powerful brain scanners offer hope for treating some Parkinson’s symptoms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Powerful brain scanners offer hope for treating some Parkinson’s symptoms

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 12.04am
Powerful brain scanners offer hope for treating Parkinson’s cognitive symptoms (Ye Rong/University of Cambridge/PA)
Powerful brain scanners offer hope for treating Parkinson’s cognitive symptoms (Ye Rong/University of Cambridge/PA)

Ultra-powerful brain scanners could offer hope for the treatment of previously-untreatable symptoms in Parkinson’s disease, a new study suggests.

Both Parkinson’s disease and a related disorder, progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), are progressive brain diseases that not only affect movement but also damage motivation and cognition.

Cognition refers to the mental processes that take place in the brain, including thinking, attention, language, learning, memory and perception.

These symptoms can have a major impact on a patient’s outcome, affecting survival and general wellbeing, as well as the stress and costs for families.

To understand the causes of these cognitive symptoms, researchers at the University of Cambridge used a new ultra-high strength “7T” MRI scanner at the Wolfson Brain Imaging Centre.

They measured changes in the brains of people with Parkinson’s disease, PSP, or who were in good health.

The 7T refers to the strength of the magnetic field – most MRI scanners tend to be 3T or below.

Patients with Parkinson’s and PSP are often treated with drugs such as L-DOPA, which compensate for the severe loss of dopamine – a brain chemical that influences mood and feelings of reward and motivation.

But dopamine treatment does little for many of the non-motor symptoms, and scientists have started to look at noradrenaline, a chemical that plays a critical role in brain functions, including attention and arousal, thinking and motivation.

Professor James Rowe from the Department of Clinical Neurosciences at the University of Cambridge, who led the study, said: “Noradrenaline is very important for brain function.

“All of our brain’s supply comes from a tiny region at the back of the brain called the locus coeruleus, which means ‘the blue spot’.

“It’s a bit like two short sticks of spaghetti half an inch long: it’s thin, it’s small, and it’s tucked away at the very base of the brain in the brain stem.”

Researchers wanted to know how they could examine this tiny region of the brain, as previous MRI scanners have not been powerful enough.

While most scanners can show structures at the level of detail of a grain of rice, 7T scanners, which have ultra-strong magnetic fields, can provide resolution at the size of a grain of sand.

This allowed the team to examine the locus coeruleus of patients and confirm that the greater the level of damage to this region, the more severe their symptoms of apathy and the worse they performed at cognitive tests.

Researchers suggest the findings offer the hope of new treatments for these symptoms.

A number of drugs that boost noradrenaline have already been through clinical trials for other conditions and have been shown to be safe and well tolerated, the experts say.

Professor Rowe and colleagues are now leading a clinical trial at Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust to see if these drugs alleviate symptoms in PSP.

Dr Rong Ye from the Department of Clinical Neurosciences at the University of Cambridge, the study’s joint first author, said: “Not every PSP or Parkinson’s patient is going to benefit from noradrenaline-boosting drugs.

“They’re more likely to benefit those people with damage to their locus coeruleus – and the greater the damage, the more benefit they’re likely to see.

“The ultra-powerful 7T scanner may help us identify those patients who we think will benefit the most.

“This will be important for the success of the clinical trial and, if the drugs are effective, will mean we know which patients to give the treatment to.

“In the long term, this will prove more cost-effective than giving noradrenaline boosters to patients who ultimately would see no benefit.”

The research was supported by Parkinson’s UK, the Cambridge Centre for Parkinson-Plus, and others across the world.

It is published in the journal Movement Disorders.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier