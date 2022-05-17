Olympic cycling pair set to receive honours at Windsor Castle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Olympic cycling legends Laura and Jason Kenny are among a host of current and former Team GB sports stars set to receive honours at Windsor Castle.

Sir Jason and Dame Laura are due to receive their awards in person on Tuesday after he was knighted and she was made a dame in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list.

The married couple, who have won 12 Olympic gold medals between them, were given the titles for services to cycling.

An investiture is the day when someone who has been awarded an honour receives it in person from the Queen or a member of her family at a royal residence.

Actor Nitin Ganatra will collect his OBE (PA)

Actor Nitin Ganatra, who played Masood Ahmed in BBC soap opera EastEnders, will collect his OBE.

Swimmer Kathleen Dawson, former Team GB hockey captain Barry Middleton and triathlete Alexander Yee are due to officially receive MBEs for contributions to their respective sports.

Dawson and her team, including Adam Peaty, won gold for 4x100m mixed medley relay at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, in a world record time of 3min 37.58sec.

Yee and his teammates won gold at the triathlon mixed relay at Tokyo 2020 and he also won silver in the solo men’s triathlon at the same Olympics.

Middleton was England and Team GB’s most-capped player when he announced his retirement from international hockey in April 2019.

He played 432 games for England and Team GB during his 16-year career, scoring 119 goals.

Middleton represented Team GB at the 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games.