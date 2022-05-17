Olympic cycling pair set to receive honours at Windsor Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Olympic cycling pair set to receive honours at Windsor Castle

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 2.47am
File photo of Laura Kenny and Jason Kenny who have been awarded a Damehood and a Knighthood for services to Cycling in the New Year honours list. Issue date: Friday December 31, 2021 (Danny Lawson/PA)
Olympic cycling legends Laura and Jason Kenny are among a host of current and former Team GB sports stars set to receive honours at Windsor Castle.

Sir Jason and Dame Laura are due to receive their awards in person on Tuesday after he was knighted and she was made a dame in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list.

The married couple, who have won 12 Olympic gold medals between them, were given the titles for services to cycling.

An investiture is the day when someone who has been awarded an honour receives it in person from the Queen or a member of her family at a royal residence.

Eaten by Lions Premiere – London
Actor Nitin Ganatra will collect his OBE (PA)

Actor Nitin Ganatra, who played Masood Ahmed in BBC soap opera EastEnders, will collect his OBE.

Swimmer Kathleen Dawson, former Team GB hockey captain Barry Middleton and triathlete Alexander Yee are due to officially receive MBEs for contributions to their respective sports.

Dawson and her team, including Adam Peaty, won gold for 4x100m mixed medley relay at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, in a world record time of 3min 37.58sec.

Yee and his teammates won gold at the triathlon mixed relay at Tokyo 2020 and he also won silver in the solo men’s triathlon at the same Olympics.

Middleton was England and Team GB’s most-capped player when he announced his retirement from international hockey in April 2019.

He played 432 games for England and Team GB during his 16-year career, scoring 119 goals.

Middleton represented Team GB at the 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games.

