What the papers say – May 17

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 5.45am
What the papers say – May 17 (PA)
What the papers say – May 17 (PA)

The papers on Tuesday predominately lead with the Governor of the Bank of England’s stark warning over “apocalyptic” food prices and Jake Daniels becoming the UK’s first currently active male professional footballer to come out as gay.

Bank chief Andrew Bailey has said there is “very real income shock” coming from energy prices and “apocalyptic” food prices, report The Independent, The Daily Telegraph, The Guardian and the Daily Express.

The story also features on the front of the Daily Mail and the Financial Times. The papers say the bank governor told MPs at the Treasury Select Committee he felt “helpless” as he defended the bank’s performance.

“For once just do the right thing,” the Daily Mirror declares, similarly leading with the bank boss’s warning, splashing an image of the Prime Minister and Chancellor across its front page, calling on Tory MPs to ease cost of living by introducing a windfall tax on energy firms.

Elsewhere, the i and Metro feature the historic news of Blackpool’s 17-year-old striker coming out as gay, with him telling the media: “I don’t want to lie anymore.”

The Times writes that Britain’s petrol retailers have been accused of profiteering from the energy crisis after research found they had failed to pass on nearly half of Rishi Sunak’s 5p fuel duty cut.

The Sun has the latest from the so-called “Wagatha Christie” court drama, reporting Collen Rooney “tore into Rebekah Vardy after her rival Wag sent (her) ‘evil’ texts”.

And the Daily Star sends up Tory MP Rachel Maclean on its front page with “Don’t be so poor” after she suggested struggling Brits “take on more hours” at work or get a “better paid job” in order to cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

