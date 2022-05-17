Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy excused from pre-trial hearing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy excused from pre-trial hearing

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 11.29am
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy outside Chester Crown Court in February (PA)
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy outside Chester Crown Court in February (PA)

A pre-trial hearing has taken place for Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy, who faces a string of sex crime allegations.

Mendy, 27, of Prestbury, Cheshire, is accused of nine charges, including seven counts of rape, involving six alleged victims.

He will stand trial from July 25 along with his co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, 40, who faces similar allegations.

On Tuesday, Judge Steven Everett, the Honorary Recorder of Chester, presided over a hearing dealing with administrative and evidential matters which cannot be reported ahead of the trial.

Both defendants, who are on bail, did not have to attend the hearing, which lasted for about 35 minutes.

Benjamin Mendy during a game
Mendy has played for Manchester City since 2017, when he joined from Monaco for a reported £52 million (PA)

Mendy’s alleged offences include seven counts of rape relating to four women, one of sexual assault and one of attempted rape.

Matturie, of Eccles, Salford, is accused of 10 offences involving seven women, including seven counts of rape relating to five women and three of sexual assault.

All the charges relate to a period of time between late 2020 and August 2021, with both men arrested on August 26 last year.

None of the women can be legally identified.

Mendy has played for Manchester City since 2017, when he joined from Monaco for a reported £52 million.

He was suspended by the club after being charged by police.

Both defendants are expected to attend a further pre-trial hearing on Monday May 23.

