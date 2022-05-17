Police name three-year-old boy killed in dog attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police name three-year-old boy killed in dog attack

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 1.15pm Updated: May 17 2022, 10.23pm
Police at a building in Milnrow, Rochdale after a three-year-old boy died after a dog attack (PA)
Police have named a three-year-old boy killed in a dog attack.

Daniel John Twigg was taken to hospital after ambulance staff were called to a property in Milnrow, Rochdale, on Sunday afternoon but died a short time later.

Inquiries by Greater Manchester Police have established the youngster was with a number of dogs in an outdoor area surrounding his home before he was discovered with serious injuries.

Daniel John Twigg, three, who was killed in a dog attack (Family handout/Greater Manchester Police/PA)

In a statement, the boy’s family said: “Daniel was a happy, kind and caring little boy who was loved by all who knew him.

“He loved PAW Patrol (TV series) and playing with his brother and sister. He also loved being around animals, especially his pony, Splash.

“He brought us many laughs and was a comical character.

“He was brave, intelligent and full of many characteristics.

“Daniel loved being with his whole family and will be missed by all.”

A 48-year-old man has been arrested under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 after he handed himself in to custody, said police.

He continues to be questioned.

Several dogs were seized and one, a Cane Corso, has been humanely destroyed.

Police are continuing to investigate “previous incidents involving dogs” at the same address at Carr Farm in Carr Lane.

Police in Milnrow, Rochdale (PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand, said: “I send my condolences to Daniel’s loved ones. This is a heart-breaking time for them, and specially trained colleagues are supporting them.

“Though a man is in custody, our investigation is very much ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and ensure any criminal offences in relation to Sunday’s incident are identified and prosecutions sought.

“Meanwhile, officers are also reviewing other incidents of note. Due to previous contact, GMP’s Professional Standards Branch has referred the incident for review by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

“We understand that this incident has had an impact on the community but we ask members of the public and the media to refrain from speculating whilst we complete our investigation and any subsequent proceedings are concluded.”

Anyone with information should share it via 0161 856 7386 quoting Operation Guernsey or

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP22P28-PO1

.

Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

