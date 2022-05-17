Boy, 16, arrested after teenage brothers die in bridge crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boy, 16, arrested after teenage brothers die in bridge crash

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 1.21pm
Luke Smith, 17, and his brother Lewis, 13, died after a car crash (Cambridgeshire Police/PA)
Two teenage brothers have died after the car they were in crashed into a bridge.

Luke Smith, 17, and his 13-year-old brother Lewis, from Peterborough, were passengers in a blue BMW 320 which left a road and hit a bridge at about 12.50am on Saturday, Cambridgeshire Police said.

It happened in Crowland Road near the village of Newborough, close to Peterborough, with the pair taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where they died the following day.

The force said another boy, 16, also from Peterborough, remains in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

He has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, police said.

In a statement, Luke and Lewis Smith’s loved ones said their deaths have “utterly devastated the family”.

“They were as close as brothers could be and were the most loving sons, brothers, cousins and good friends to many,” they said.

“Their life has been tragically cut short.

“They have left a huge hole in the family that will never be filled.

“As parents we are broken that we find ourselves writing this and will miss them both for the rest of our lives.”

Police are asking for any witnesses to the crash, or anyone who saw the vehicle in the lead-up to it, or who has relevant dashcam footage, to contact them via the webchat service at

bit.ly/3wuXdEl

, quoting incident 29 of May 14.

