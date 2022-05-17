Woman whose mother’s corpse was abused by murderer embroiled in inquiry fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Woman whose mother’s corpse was abused by murderer embroiled in inquiry fight

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 1.33pm
David Fuller, the double murderer who sexually assaulted dozens of corpses in hospital mortuaries (Kent Police/PA)
David Fuller, the double murderer who sexually assaulted dozens of corpses in hospital mortuaries (Kent Police/PA)

A woman whose mother’s corpse was abused by a necrophiliac murderer is embroiled in a High Court fight with Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

Amanda Miah on Tuesday complained to a High Court judge that the scope of an inquiry into the crimes of David Fuller is too narrow.

She asked Mr Justice Swift, who is hearing arguments at a hearing in London, to give her the go-ahead for a legal challenge.

A barrister representing her argued that arrangements for the inquiry do not “meet the needs” of Article Three of the European Convention on Human Rights, which says no-one should be subjected to “inhuman or degrading treatment”.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid
Health Secretary Sajid Javid promised a full independent enquiry (PA)

Jude Bunting QC said the claim is “strongly arguable” and of “considerable wider importance”.

Fuller, a Kent hospital electrician, killed two women before sexually assaulting them and filmed himself abusing more than 100 corpses.

He was jailed in 2021 and Mr Javid has promised to stage a full independent inquiry.

A judge last year heard how Fuller beat and strangled Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, to death before sexually assaulting them in two separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, in 1987.

Fuller also filmed himself abusing at least 102 corpses, including a nine-year-old girl, two 16-year-olds and a 100-year-old woman over 12 years before his arrest in December 2020.

Aged 67, he was handed a whole life sentence for the murders, with a concurrent 12-year term for his other crimes, in December 2021.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier