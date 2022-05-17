William sends message of support to Blackpool’s Jake Daniels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

William sends message of support to Blackpool’s Jake Daniels

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 1.58pm
The Duke of Cambridge (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Duke of Cambridge (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Duke of Cambridge has posted a personal message of support to Blackpool footballer Jake Daniels, who has revealed he is gay.

The 17-year-old forward on Monday became the first British man in the professional game to come out publicly since Justin Fashanu in 1990.

William praised Daniels for his courage and said he hopes it will give others the confidence to speak openly about their sexuality.

The duke, who is president of the FA, said on his Twitter account: “Football should be a game for everyone.

“What Jake has done takes courage and will hopefully help break down barriers that have no place in our society.

“I hope his decision to speak openly gives others the confidence to do the same.”

He signed his message with a W.

Chelsea v Liverpool – Emirates FA Cup Final – Wembley Stadium
William, president of the FA, at the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)

In 2016, William appeared on the cover of the UK’s leading gay magazine, Attitude.

The future king was the first member of the royal family to be photographed for the cover of a gay publication.

William said in 2019 that it would be “absolutely fine by me” if his children come out as gay or lesbian.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier