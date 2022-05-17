Finland’s parliament endorses country’s bid to join Nato

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Finland’s parliament endorses country’s bid to join Nato

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 2.16pm
Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin, centre, attends a parliamentary vote on Nato membership (Emmi Korhonen/AP)
Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin, centre, attends a parliamentary vote on Nato membership (Emmi Korhonen/AP)

Finland’s parliament has overwhelmingly endorsed a bid from the Nordic country’s government to join Nato.

Politicians at the 200-seat Eduskunta legislature voted 188-8 on Tuesday to approve Finland seeking membership in the 30-member Western military alliance.

The vote was seen a formality as Finnish president Sauli Niinisto and prime minister Sanna Marin announced the intention on Sunday, and politicians’ approval was not necessarily required.

However, both Mr Niniisto and Ms Marin stressed that it was important for the Parliament to weigh in on the Nato bid, described by the Finnish head of state as “historic”.

Finland Sweden NATO
A view of the result of a parliamentary vote on Nato membership reads in Finnish ‘yes, 188, no eight, null 0, absent three’ (Antii Aimo-Koivisto/AP)

Finland is now expected to sign a formal application and file it to Nato headquarters in the coming days together with Nordic neighbour Sweden where the government announced a similar Nato bid on Monday.

If Finland joins Nato it will be the biggest defence and security policy shift in the history of the nation of 5.5 million since the Second World War, after which the country adopted a policy of military nonalignment and neutrality.

Finland, which shares a long border with Russia, fought two wars against Moscow during the Second World War and lost about 10% of its territory.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier