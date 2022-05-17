Red carpet rolls out on the Riviera as Cannes prepares for revived film festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Red carpet rolls out on the Riviera as Cannes prepares for revived film festival

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 3.18pm
Crew members install the red carpet at the Palais des Festivals ahead of the opening day of the 75th international film festival, Cannes (Daniel Cole/AP)
After a cancelled 2020 edition and a scaled-back gathering last year, the Cannes Film Festival rolled out the red carpet for what organisers hope will be a fully resuscitated French Riviera spectacular.

The 75th Cannes Film Festival is set to open on Tuesday night with the premiere of Michel Hazanavicius’ zombie comedy Final Cut.

Over the next 12 days, 21 films will vie for the festival’s prestigious top award, the Palme d’Or, while a handful of high-profile Hollywood titles, including Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis and Three Thousand Years Of Longing, will also launch in Cannes.

“This year, everyone wanted to come to Cannes,” said Thierry Fremaux, artistic director of the festival, ahead of the opening.

“Everyone wanted to meet again.”

France Cannes 2022 Jury Photo Call
Jury president Vincent Lindon, centre, poses with jury members Joachim Trier, from left, Asghar Farhadi, Jeff Nichols, and Ladj Ly at the photo call for the jury (Daniel Cole/AP)

This year’s Cannes will officially begin on Tuesday evening with an opening ceremony preceding the premier of Final Cut, which was renamed from its original title, Z, after Ukrainian protesters noted that the letter Z to some symbolizes support for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The war in Ukraine is expected to be a regular presence in Cannes.

The festival has barred Russians with ties to the government.

Set to screen are several films from prominent Ukrainian filmmakers, including Sergei Loznitsa’s documentary The Natural History Of Destruction.

France Cannes 2022
People walk by a festival centre prior to the 75th international film festival (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

Footage shot by Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius before he was killed in Mariupol in April will also be shown by his fiancee, Hanna Bilobrova.

On Tuesday, Cannes will also present the jury that will decide this year’s Palme d’Or, the biggest prize.

Serving alongside jury president Vincent Lindon, the French actor, are: Deepika Padukone, Rebecca Hall, Asghar Farhadi, Trinca, Ladj Ly, Noomi Rapace, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier.

