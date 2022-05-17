Eagles Of Death Metal members tell court of death of ‘friends’ in Paris attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eagles Of Death Metal members tell court of death of 'friends' in Paris attack

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 3.28pm
Eagles Of Death Metal singer Jesse Hughes, left, and guitarist Eden Galindo, centre, answer reporters questions (Christophe Ena/AP)
Eagles Of Death Metal singer Jesse Hughes, left, and guitarist Eden Galindo, centre, answer reporters questions (Christophe Ena/AP)

Members of the Californian rock band Eagles Of Death Metal provided emotional evidence about the night so-called Islamic State group extremists stormed their Bataclan theatre concert, killing scores of people in France’s worst attack in generations.

Singer Jesse Hughes and guitarist Eden Galindo, both civil parties to the case being heard by a Paris court, are among the survivors and witnesses of the November 13 2015 attacks.

They told the court that the attacks upended their lives forever.

Galindo, 52, recalled escaping through a side door, unaware whether the gunmen were chasing them, and ending up in a police station “with others there covered in blood”.

The guitarist said he thinks of the victims’ families and prays for them every day, adding that, since the dark moment: “I live a different life.

“I’ll never be the same.”

Hughes, 49, was visibly emotional, saying that upon hearing the gunfire in the concert hall, he “knew death was upon us”.

The Bataclan concert hall in Paris (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Bataclan concert hall in Paris (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He said they “ran for their lives” after “nearly 90 of my friends (the fans) were murdered in front of us”.

He finished by quoting former Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne: “You can’t kill rock n roll.”

The sole surviving member of the extremist team that attacked several targets in Paris on that night, Salah Abdeslam, is the key defendant.

He has been defiant and contradictory in his evidence, but he broke down in court last month, asked for forgiveness and expressed condolences for the victims.

All the other attackers blew themselves up or were killed by police.

Survivors and families of victims see the exceptional, months-long trial as a crucial chance for justice and closure seven years after the attacks on the Bataclan, Paris cafes and the national stadium, which killed 130 people.

The trial began in September and is expected to wrap up next month.

[[title]]

[[text]]

