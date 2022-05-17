Man found liable for Omagh bombing extradited to Lithuania

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man found liable for Omagh bombing extradited to Lithuania

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 9.32pm
The Four Courts in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)
The Four Courts in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Liam Campbell, who was found civilly liable for the Omagh bombing, has been extradited to Lithuania after a lengthy legal process.

The Irish Supreme Court ruled last week that Campbell could be extradited to Lithuania in relation to offences of smuggling, the possession of firearms and terrorism.

It is understood that Campbell was arrested by Irish police on Monday, before being handed over to Lithuanian authorities at Dublin Airport on Tuesday.

A Garda spokesman said: “Liam Campbell was surrendered to the Lithuanian authorities by personnel assigned to the extradition section at the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation this morning and has subsequently departed from Dublin airport.”

A five-judge Supreme Court bench last week dismissed Campbell’s appeal against his extradition, ending his bid not to be sent to Lithuania.

On December 2 2016, Mr Campbell was arrested in Upper Faughart, Dundalk, County Louth on foot of a second European arrest warrant (EAW) issued by Lithuanian authorities.

The arrest warrant alleged that he organised the preparation for the smuggling of weapons in support of the “terrorist grouping” the Real IRA (RIRA) between the end of 2006 and the beginning of 2007.

The Lithuanian warrant also contained allegations of preparations to smuggle items including firearms and explosive substances, and attempting to acquire weapons, ammunition, explosives and items including detonators and timers.

