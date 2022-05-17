Online Safety Bill fails to stop violence against women and girls, experts warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Online Safety Bill fails to stop violence against women and girls, experts warn

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 10.31pm
A child using a laptop computer, as some pupils have begun the new school term learning remotely as the Omicron variant causes disruption across the country (PA)
The current provisions to address online violence against women and girls in the Online Safety Bill are inadequate and the Government must consider amending it to include a new industry-created code of practice, campaigners have said.

A group of experts comprising charities and women’s safety organisations have drafted a code of practice they say would help focus on the prevention of violence rather than on content takedown and help sites address the underlying causes of the issue.

Although the Government’s decision to include some predominately gendered crimes in the Bill’s priority illegal content list – such as harassment, stalking and the criminalisation of cyberflashing – has been praised, the experts said this does not fully address the issue of violence against women, which they say incorporates a broad range of harmful behaviours and practices beyond those included on the priority list.

The coalition of experts, which includes Refuge, the NSPCC, the End Violence Against Women Coalition and Glitch said the current plans were not comprehensive enough, noting that the Bill does not currently mention women, misogyny, or violence against women and girls.

In response, the draft code includes 13 areas for tech companies to focus on and includes best practice guidance around safety by design, moderation and victim support with the prevention of such violence.

The expert coalition said amending a clause in the Online Safety Bill to allow for the introduction of the code and giving regulator Ofcom the power to enforce it would make the UK the first country in the world to hold tech companies to account on tackling violence against women and girls.

The Bill is currently making its way through Parliament.

The code is set to be launched on Wednesday at an online event chaired by Conservative MP Maria Miller and Baroness Morgan.

Ruth Davison, chief executive of Refuge, one of the charities backing the code, said: “Despite the sheer scale of online violence against women and girls, there is currently no legal obligation on big tech companies to do anything about it.

“Refuge supports women every day who have experienced horrifying online abuse, so it’s of huge concern to us.

“Adopting this code of practice is a simple and effective way for the Government to strengthen the Online Safety Bill and provide assurances that they are serious about making the internet a safer place for women and girls. We hope they will take this opportunity.”

Andrea Simon, director of the End Violence Against Women Coalition, said introducing the code would have a “hugely positive impact”.

“The Government wants to make the internet safer for all, but it won’t be able to do this unless the Online Safety Bill meets the rights and needs of women and girls, including those who experience discrimination and inequality on the basis of their race, sexuality or disability,” she said.

“We’ve shown that a VAWG code of practice can be comprehensive, robust and workable, and assert a clear expectation on tech companies as to how they should prevent and respond to violence against women and girls.

“Including a code of practice in this area is a really important way the Government can have a hugely positive impact on women and girls’ experiences in online spaces.”

