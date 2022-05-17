Pollution was responsible for nine million deaths worldwide in 2019, study finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pollution was responsible for nine million deaths worldwide in 2019, study finds

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 11.32pm
Smog over London in 2015 (PA)
Pollution was responsible for nine million deaths worldwide in 2019, experts said.

Air, chemical and water pollution accounted for one in six deaths worldwide, with little progress on tackling the public health crisis in four years, a new study found.

The findings, an update to the Lancet Commission on Pollution and Health, showed that despite declines in some risks, pollution still led to nine million early deaths in 2019 – a figure unchanged since 2015.

Pollution is the world’s largest environmental risk factor for disease and premature death, the report published in the Lancet Planetary Health warned.

The number of deaths linked to pollution associated with extreme poverty such as unclean water, a lack of sanitation and household air pollution from burning fuels such as wood for cooking and heating have fallen.

But this was offset by increases in deaths attributable to outdoor air pollution and toxic chemicals such as lead poisoning.

Air pollution – both indoor and outdoor – causes more than 6.6 million early deaths globally, with the number increasing, while lead and other chemicals are responsible for 1.8 million death a year, the researchers said.

Over the past two decades, deaths caused by modern forms of pollution such as dirty air from burning fossil fuels and toxic chemicals have increased 66% in the face of increased industrialisation, uncontrolled city development, population growth and a lack of regulation.

Pollution remains a major global threat to health and prosperity, and international action on all major pollutants is needed, the report said.

More than 90% of pollution-related deaths occur in low-income and middle-income countries, and most countries have done little to deal with the “enormous” public health problem, it warned.

Pollution, climate change and wildlife loss are closely linked, and action to tackle one could help deal with the other crises.

A large-scale, rapid shift away from all fossil fuels, which give out pollutants such as particulate matter and nitrogen oxides as well as carbon emissions when burned for energy in vehicles, boilers or power plants, would help tackle air pollution as well as slow down climate change.

Richard Fuller, lead author of the study, said: “The health impacts of pollution remain enormous, and low- and middle-income countries bear the brunt of this burden.

“Despite its enormous health, social and economic impacts, pollution prevention is largely overlooked in the international development agenda.

“Attention and funding has only minimally increased since 2015, despite well-documented increases in public concern about pollution and its health effects.”

Co-author Professor Philip Landrigan, director of the Global Public Health Programme and Global Pollution Observatory at Boston College in the US, said: “Pollution is still the largest existential threat to human and planetary health and jeopardises the sustainability of modern societies.

“Preventing pollution can also slow climate change – achieving a double benefit for planetary health – and our report calls for a massive, rapid transition away from all fossil fuels to clean, renewable energy.”

