What the papers say – May 18

The nation’s papers are led by the arrest of a Tory MP on suspicion of rape and sexual assault offences spanning seven years.

The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Express and the Daily Mirror all carry the arrest of the unnamed MP over the alleged sexual offences, which police say were committed in London between 2002 and 2009.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Tory MP held on suspicion of rape'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/vuXGDbmQFS — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 17, 2022

Tomorrow's front page: Police arrest Tory MP over rape and sex offences#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/jFxZoNrEbb pic.twitter.com/qo7xOalS0R — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May 17, 2022

Metro says party whips have asked the man not to attend Parliament while police conduct their investigation.

Tomorrow's paper tonight 📰 TORY MP IS ARRESTED FOR RAPE#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/z2vW3xW3LH — Metro (@MetroUK) May 17, 2022

Elsewhere, The Guardian and i report Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been urged by Conservative MPs to take “decisive action” to ease the cost-of-living crisis, while The Times says Mr Sunak is already planning heating bill discounts and tax cuts.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 18 May 2022: Sunak faces Tory clamour to act now on cost of living pic.twitter.com/AqUBcE9dzZ — The Guardian (@guardian) May 17, 2022

The Financial Times says inflation pressure is being further stoked by the lowest unemployment in half a century.

Wednesday’s FINANCIAL Times: “Lowest unemployment in half a century stokes inflation pressure” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/NlQgoWPYhm — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 17, 2022

The Daily Mail leads with backlash against the governor of the Bank of England over its decision to allow employees to work from home four days a week.

The Sun carries the latest from the “Wagatha Christe” trial, with attention turning to a “war of words” between Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy.

On tomorrow's front page: 'Wayne Rooney NEVER told me I needed to get Becky to calm down… he’s talking nonsense', blasts Jamie Vardy https://t.co/bNzYqzLaeb pic.twitter.com/hDt0zP2gpy — The Sun (@TheSun) May 17, 2022

The Independent dedicates its front page to a special report on the Ukrainian resistance in Kharkiv.

Our front page tomorrow #TomorrowsPapersToday Special report from @KimSengupta07 in Kharkiv on how Ukraine fought back pic.twitter.com/XRaL447f3L — Alastair Jamieson (@alastairjam) May 17, 2022

And the Daily Star says US spy bosses have revealed information on UFO sightings.