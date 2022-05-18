Police officer remains in hospital after being dragged along road by van

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police officer remains in hospital after being dragged along road by van

By Press Association
May 18 2022, 12.31pm
A police officer (Nick Potts/PA)
A police officer remains in hospital after he was dragged along the road while attempting to search a van.

The Merseyside police constable is undergoing surgery for a dislocated shoulder and also suffered a fractured wrist after he was called to Hewitt Avenue, St Helens, on Tuesday evening, a force spokesman said.

Two men are being questioned following the incident.

Police said officers were called to the scene at 8.05pm by a member of the public who reported a backpack suspected to contain cannabis.

Once there, they retrieved the bag and noticed a white Ford Transit van with occupants acting suspiciously nearby.

Assistant Chief Constable Paul White said the officers approached the vehicle to search it.

He said: “One of the officers has leant in and the driver has driven away so the officer has been dragged a short distance.”

He said members of the public came to the aid of the constable and shortly after police received a report of two males running from a van into fields near Ecclesfield Road.

Two men from Rochdale, aged 26 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remain in custody.

The 30-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis, police said.

Mr White said: “Officers do understand the risks of the job but that never makes it acceptable for our officers to have to face this level of violence.

“It is totally unacceptable and could have a massive impact both physically and psychologically and on colleagues and family.

“Potentially the injuries could have been a lot worse, so in that respect he is reasonably fortunate but he still has very serious injuries.”

He thanked residents who immediately came to the aid of the injured officer.

“We can’t thank the public enough,” he added.

Mr White said CCTV was being examined and appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact police.

Merseyside police and crime commissioner Emily Spurrell said: “Officers serve every day to protect the public.

“Violence against them is utterly unacceptable.

“My thoughts are with this officer and his family and I wish him a very speedy and full recovery.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force via Twitter direct message @MerPolCC or at ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook quoting reference 22000339976.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

