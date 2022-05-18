Charles and Camilla honour Canadian war dead at wreath ceremony in Ottawa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Charles and Camilla honour Canadian war dead at wreath ceremony in Ottawa

By Press Association
May 18 2022, 4.44pm Updated: May 18 2022, 8.24pm
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall attend a Wreath Laying Ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa (Jacob King/PA)
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall honoured Canada’s war dead during a poignant wreath laying ceremony.

Charles and Camilla took part in the solemn event at the National War Memorial in the capital Ottawa as the second day of their tour began.

In brilliant sunshine, the couple stood motionless as a bugler played the last post and a period of silence observed.

Before them was the imposing memorial, symbolising the sacrifice of all Canadian military in the cause of freedom in all conflicts.

Charles’ grandfather, King George VI, unveiled the memorial in May 1939 and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was added in 2000, the resting place of a Canadian serviceman from a war cemetery near Vimy Ridge, a First World War battle site in France.

At each corner of the tomb a member of the Armed Forces stood on guard facing outwards, head bowed with their arms resting on a rifle.

Royal visit to Canada – Day 2
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall attend a Wreath Laying Ceremony (Jacob King)

Charles laid a wreath of poppies, which featured the Prince of Wales’ feathers made from white on flowers, while Camilla left a bouquet.

Both floral tributes featured handwritten cards from the couple with the words “in grateful remembrance“.

Earlier, Charles was invested as an Extraordinary Commander of the Order of Military Merit by the Governor General of Canada Mary Simon.

The prince holds a number of honorary appointments and ranks with the Canadian military and the order recognises exceptional service displayed by the men and women of the Canadian Armed Forces.

