‘Recharged’ Shane Lowry excited for week ahead at US PGA Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

‘Recharged’ Shane Lowry excited for week ahead at US PGA Championship

By Press Association
May 18 2022, 5.59pm
Former Open champion Shane Lowry is targeting a second major title in the US PGA Championship (Niall Carson/PA)
Former Open champion Shane Lowry is targeting a second major title in the US PGA Championship (Niall Carson/PA)

A “recharged” Shane Lowry believes he is in similar form to when he won the 2019 Open as he targets a second major title in the US PGA Championship.

Lowry has finished no worse than 35th in his nine starts this season and made the journey to Southern Hills having finished third in the Masters and RBC Heritage in his last two individual events.

The 35-year-old was also 13th with partner Ian Poulter in the Zurich Classic before taking three weeks off ahead of the year’s second major in Tulsa, where the run-off areas around the greens and windy conditions could play into his hands.

Shane Lowry
Shane Lowry on the 14th hole during a practice round for the US PGA Championship (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

“I’ve had three weeks off and I feel recharged and ready to go for the rest of the summer,” Lowry said. “I do feel good where my game is at and I’m excited for the week ahead.

“I can deal with the wind. I can chip. I don’t mind it around here, let’s just put it that way. It’s a good opportunity for me to go out there and show people what I’m made of again this week, and hopefully I can be there or thereabouts come the weekend.”

Lowry recorded three top-10 finishes in his last five starts before his emotional Open triumph at Royal Portrush, where he defied miserable conditions in the final round to become the fifth Irish player to lift the Claret Jug after Fred Daly, Padraig Harrington, Darren Clarke and Rory McIlroy.

“I think my form is pretty similar,” Lowry added.

Shane Lowry
Shane Lowry celebrates winning The 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush (David Davies/PA)

“I’d won early in the year in Europe, finished third in Hilton Head and second in Canada so I was playing quite good, consistent golf that summer. I wouldn’t say it’s better (now). It’s probably the same. Hopefully I can get some similar results in the next few months.

“Obviously I’d love to win more majors, but I don’t think that’s a given. I think that’s just kind of something that you need to go out and work towards, and if it comes your way, you need to take it.

“You get four of them a year, it’s hard to peak your game for those weeks. It’s hard to peak your mental attitude for those weeks. You just need everything to be in the right place to win those tournaments because it’s so hard to win out here in regular events, let alone majors.

“If I was to finish with no more majors, would I be okay with that? Yeah. But I do want more. I am very driven and a very competitive guy. I know I want to win more majors, and I want to win more tournaments.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier