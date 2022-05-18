Kate delights at sunsoaked Buckingham Palace garden party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Kate delights at sunsoaked Buckingham Palace garden party

By Press Association
May 18 2022, 7.58pm
The Duchess of Cambridge attending a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London (Dominic Lipinksi/PA)
Members of the royal family delighted guests as they soaked up the sunny weather at Buckingham Palace’s second official garden party of the year.

More than 8,000 guests attended Wednesday’s event, where they had the chance to mingle with the Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and Princess Alexandra.

Kate, who wore an all-pink outfit, was in good spirits as she shook hands and chatted with attendees and charity representatives.

Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace
The Duchess of Cambridge seemed in good spirits as she laughed with guests at the Royal Garden Party (Dominic Lipinksi/ PA)

Two particular excited guests, Awa Jagne, 23, and Sterre Ploeger, 31, from the inclusive theatre company Act Up! Newham, attracted Kate’s attention and she made her way over to them, where she had a conversation with them – telling them both “you look beautiful”.

Ms Jagne said it was one of the best days of her life.

Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace
More than 8,000 guests were in attendance at the palace gardens (Dominic Lipinksi/PA)

Kate also met representatives from the Foundling Museum, the first children’s charity and also the first arts charity formed in the UK.

Caro Howell, director of the museum, in Bloomsbury, London, said meeting her again was an “incredible honour”.

She said: “I met her back in January when she came to visit the museum as a royal patron. She has an acute memory of her visit and was enquiring about the people she met.

“The conversations were still present in her mind and it just shows you how much she genuinely does care. She is remarkable.”

Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace
The Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl of Wessex and the Countess of Wessex made a grand entrance to the party before chatting to guests (Dominic Lipinksi/PA)

The Earl of Wessex met representatives from Northern Ballet and the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award, and the Countess of Wessex talked with attendees from the London College of Fashion, Women in Business and Meningitis Now.

The national anthem was played by a military band as part of a selection of music during the afternoon.

Another event will be staged at Buckingham Palace on May 25, and the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh will be the venue for a party on June 29.

