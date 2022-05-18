‘Super’ nature reserve created across 15,000 acres of wetland, heath and coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Super’ nature reserve created across 15,000 acres of wetland, heath and coast

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 12.03am
View from Burrow Mump in the Somerset Levels (Natural England/PA)
A new “super nature reserve” is being created across 15,000 acres of the Somerset landscape to protect saltmarsh, heath and wetland habitats.

Government conservation agency Natural England has announced a new Somerset Wetlands “super” National Nature Reserve (NNR) in an area home to rare and threatened species including skylark, bittern and avocet.

The area in the Somerset Levels, Moors and coast is also a significant site for insects including the hairy dragonfly, silver diving beetle, and the UK’s second largest spider, the raft spider.

And it is the second largest area of lowland peat in the UK, providing a significant carbon store.

The move extends the existing NNR by 56% to 6,140 hectares and brings together six reserves and other land managed for nature by partners including Natural England, the RSPB, Somerset Wildlife Trust, Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust, National Trust, Hawk and Owl Trust and the Environment Agency.

Burrow Mump in the Somerset Levels (Natural England/PA)
The new Somerset Wetlands reserve is only the second “super” NNR to be designated in England, following the creation of Purbeck Heaths, Dorset, in 2020.

It comes on the 70th anniversary of the creation of England’s first nature reserve and is part of efforts to create a “nature recovery network” across the country, to create larger and more joined-up areas for wildlife in the landscape.

Tony Juniper, chairman of Natural England, said: “The creation of this very large National Nature Reserve is an important moment for nature recovery in England.

“This is not least because it presents a practical demonstration of what can be done by working in partnership across the landscape at scale to reverse nature’s decline.

“Natural England intends to encourage other projects with similar ambition.”

He added: “70 years from the creation of our first National Nature Reserves in England, these wonderful places are needed now more than ever, as we face into the challenges of global warming, wildlife decline and reconnecting people with the natural world.”

WWT Steart Marshes coastal wetlands and part of new Somerset Wetlands NNR (WWT/PA)
Environment Minister Rebecca Pow said: “A new super National Nature Reserve will not only protect wildlife and help tackle climate change by restoring peatlands and improving habitats, it will provide people with greater opportunities to visit these beautiful wetlands with consequent spin-offs that will benefit the local economy too.”

Craig Bennett, chief executive of The Wildlife Trusts, said he hoped the announcement would enable more strategic management of land for wildlife.

“Working across whole landscapes is essential to tackling the twin nature and climate crises.

“Super National Nature Reserves provide a great opportunity to engage a wide range of people, including private landowners, to tackle some of the issues affecting our nature reserves that need action to be taken at a landscape scale.

“If we are to achieve nature’s recovery, we need to create and restore wild places across the countryside, giving wildlife the chance it so desperately needs to spread and thrive.

“Natural solutions such wetlands and peat bogs which store carbon are crucial for a healthier future,” he said.

