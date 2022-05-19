Four men released after questioning in Garda match-fixing investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Four men released after questioning in Garda match-fixing investigation

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 10.26am
A stock picture of the Garda badge logo on Dublin’s Pearse Street station (Niall Carson/PA)
A stock picture of the Garda badge logo on Dublin’s Pearse Street station (Niall Carson/PA)

Four men have been released without charge by detectives investigating alleged football match-fixing in the League of Ireland.

A total of 10 men were arrested on Wednesday as part of the investigation.

Five were released without charge on Wednesday evening.

One man remained in custody on Thursday morning after the four other men were released.

All the men had been detained on suspicion of the offence of conspiracy to defraud contrary to common law.

A Garda spokeswoman said a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, following the release of the nine men.

Several residential properties were searched in Wednesday’s planned Garda operation, which stemmed from an investigation carried out by detectives attached to the Anti-Bribery and Corruption Unit in 2019.

That investigation was prompted by reports of suspected match-fixing received from the Football Association of Ireland and Union of European Football Associations (Uefa).

Operation Brookweed focused on the Dublin metropolitan area and the Garda’s southern region, which comprises Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

Undertaken by the anti-bribery and corruption unit within the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, the operation was described as a “day of action” against match-fixing.

Local gardai from the Limerick and Cork city divisions were also involved in Wednesday’s activities.

