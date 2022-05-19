Plaque dedicated to PCSO stolen on day killer convicted of her murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Plaque dedicated to PCSO stolen on day killer convicted of her murder

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 10.38am
Undated handout photo issued by Kent Police of Julia James. (Kent Police/PA Wire)
Undated handout photo issued by Kent Police of Julia James. (Kent Police/PA Wire)

A plaque dedicated to PCSO Julia James has been stolen within hours of her killer being convicted of her murder.

Callum Wheeler, 22, was found guilty at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday of the murder of the 53-year-old who he beat to death as she walked her dog in fields and woodland near to her home in Snowdown, Kent.

Between 6.30pm and 9pm on Monday, the plaque, which features photographs of the mother-of-two, was removed from Market Place, Aylesham.

A Kent Police spokesman said: “Officers in Aylesham are appealing for help following the disappearance of a plaque in memory of PCSO Julia James.

“It is reported that the ceramic plaque, which had been placed near the Miners’ Wheel memorial in the village’s Market Place, was removed between 6.30pm and 9pm on the evening of Monday 16 May.

“Officers are carrying out inquiries into the circumstances to determine whether any criminal offences have been committed and have released a photo of the plaque as part of their appeal.”

Chief Inspector Daniel Carter said: “Local officers remain in the area as part of their ongoing work with the community and I would like to thank residents for their continued support and encourage anyone with information about the plaque to get in touch with us.”

Wheeler, described as a loner, was seen roaming the countryside in the days before Mrs James’ murder carrying a railway jack, the weapon he used to kill her.

On arrest, Wheeler told officers “sometimes I do things that I cannot control” and “you can’t go into the woods and expect to be safe”.

He also told a member of police staff that he would return to the woodland and rape and kill a woman, and that Mrs James had deserved to die.

On Monday afternoon, a jury of eight women and four men at Canterbury Crown Court took less than one hour and 10 minutes to find him guilty of Mrs James’s murder.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier