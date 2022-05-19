Brazil’s Lula marries at 76 ahead of presidential election in October

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brazil’s Lula marries at 76 ahead of presidential election in October

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 10.42am
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil’s former president and sociologist Rosangela Silva get married in Sao Paulo (Ricardo Stuckert/Lula 2022 Campaign Press Office via AP)
Former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the front-runner heading into Brazil’s presidential election in October, has married in a ceremony that had a political touch.

The 76-year-old leftist politician, who was president in 2003-2010 and leads incumbent far-right President Jair Bolsonaro in all opinion polls, wed sociologist Rosangela Silva, 55, before 150 guests who sang his old and new campaign songs more than once.

It was the third marriage for Lula, as he is known to Brazilians.

His two previous wives – Maria de Lourdes da Silva and Marisa Leticia – died.

Lula started his relationship with his new wife, nicknamed Janja, in 2017, when he was in jail following corruption convictions that were later overturned by Brazil’s Supreme Court.

“I decided to get married again because I believe Brazil can be fixed,” Lula said during the Roman Catholic ceremony, according to a statement.

“A man who is 76 years old and is in love like I am, willing to get married, can only want good things for this country.”

Lula’s bio on social media channels was quickly updated to add that he is now “Janja’s husband”.

The wedding’s location in Sao Paulo was kept secret until Wednesday afternoon due to fears of protests by Bolsonaro supporters, as have other events attended by Lula.

Guests included politicians, old friends of the couple and artists, including Grammy award winner Gilberto Gil.

As they left, they received souvenirs with an embroidered inscription reading O Amor Venceu (Love Has Won).

Lula has sought to characterise the presidential race as a fight between love and hatred, linking the latter in his speeches to Mr Bolsonaro’s campaign.

