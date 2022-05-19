First Tube map with Elizabeth line published

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
First Tube map with Elizabeth line published

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 1.20pm
Transport for London has released a new Tube map with the Elizabeth line included for the first time (TfL/PA)
Transport for London (TfL) has released a new Tube map with the Elizabeth line included for the first time.

The new east-west railway has been added to the map ahead of its opening on May 24.

It is displayed as a double purple line rather than a solid line to “differentiate the Elizabeth line as a new railway as opposed to a London Underground line”, TfL said.

The Queen
The Queen visited Paddington station on Tuesday to mark the completion of the Crossrail project (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The line stretches from Reading in Berkshire and Heathrow Airport in west London to Shenfield in Essex and Abbey Wood in south-east London.

Trains will initially operate in three sections, which are expected to be integrated in the autumn.

The new central section, built by the delayed and overbudget Crossrail project, runs through tunnels from Paddington in west London to Abbey Wood.

Services on the two other sections already operate as TfL Rail, and will be rebranded to the Elizabeth line from May 24.

The line is named in honour of the Queen, who visited Paddington station on Tuesday to mark the completion of Crossrail.

The map also includes the Bank branch of the Northern line, which reopened this week after a 17-week closure for major upgrades, and the London Overground extension to Barking Riverside, which launches in the autumn.

The Tube map is based on a design by London Underground electrical draughtsman Harry Beck in 1931.

The first published version was released in 1933.

TfL’s interim customer and revenue director Julie Dixon said: “Our world-renowned map now has another iconic addition in the Elizabeth line, which will serve London and the South East for hundreds of years to come.

“When we open on Tuesday May 24, the new Elizabeth line will begin providing greater connectivity and step-free access from Reading and Heathrow to Shenfield and Abbey Wood through the centre of London.

“This latest Tube map is a real credit to the team who have put it together.

“It has been both a challenge and a privilege to update Harry Beck’s original design to literally put a new piece of transport history on the map.

“This latest version takes into account a number of wider changes to the transport network, but will ensure Londoners and visitors alike are able to navigate around our transport network with ease.”

