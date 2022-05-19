Twitter users told to be wary of scam messages about verified accounts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Twitter users told to be wary of scam messages about verified accounts

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 1.29pm
The Twitter app on an Apple iPhone 6s (PA)
The Twitter app on an Apple iPhone 6s (PA)

Twitter has warned users to be aware of scammers posing as Twitter employees in order to try and get hold of log-in details and other personal information.

It comes after a number of verified users on the platform, including journalists, reported receiving direct messages (DMs) which claimed their verified status had been declared as “spam” and they needed to re-register.

The messages came from accounts claiming to be Twitter Support and asked users to click on a link in the message to fill in a form to re-apply for a “blue badge” of verification on the site.

“Your blue badge Twitter account has been reviewed as spam by our Twitter team,” the scam message said.

It asked users to “appeal” this decision using an online form by clicking a link in the message, warning that those who did not would see their blue badge “deleted”.

In response, Twitter said it never asks for a user’s password when contacting someone.

“We’ve heard some accounts are posing as Twitter employees, sending DMs and emails,” the company said.

“If we contact you, we’ll never ask for your password and our emails will be sent from @twitter.com or @e.twitter.com only.”

A dedicated page on the company’s online help centre adds: “Some people may receive fake or suspicious emails that look like they were sent by Twitter.

“These emails might include malicious attachments or links to spam or phishing websites. Please know that Twitter will never send emails with attachments or request your Twitter password by email.”

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) advises people to consider carefully before clicking any link they are sent, unsolicited, by an organisation, and encourages people to look for tell-tale signs including poor spelling or grammar, or a sense of urgency in the messaging to try to encourage a rash decision.

